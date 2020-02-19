Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,309 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,292,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,164.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192 in the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.31. 21,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

