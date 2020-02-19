Reitmans (TSE:RET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.80

Shares of Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 16500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The firm has a market cap of $42.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.84.

Reitmans (TSE:RET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$222.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reitmans Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

