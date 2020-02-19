Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) is Earnest Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,371 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America makes up about 1.5% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $191,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA opened at $152.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average of $157.75. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $139.83 and a 52 week high of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

