Redcape Hotel Group Pty (ASX:RDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.14

Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.14 ($0.80) and last traded at A$1.13 ($0.80), with a volume of 725234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$1.12 ($0.79).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.10. The firm has a market cap of $620.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94.

Get Redcape Hotel Group Pty alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Redcape Hotel Group Pty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,000.00%.

Redcape Hotel Group operates in the hotel business in Australia. It operates pubs and hotels New South Wales and Queensland. The company's pubs and hotels offer food and beverage options, mixed entertainment, gaming, and accommodation services. It is also involved in the retail liquor business that sells packed alcoholic goods to customers for off-premise consumption; and production and sale of craft beer.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Redcape Hotel Group Pty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcape Hotel Group Pty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.