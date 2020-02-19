Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ADTRAN (ADTN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ADTRAN (NASDAQ: ADTN):

2/11/2020 – ADTRAN was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – ADTRAN had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/6/2020 – ADTRAN was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2020 – ADTRAN was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/24/2020 – ADTRAN was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2020 – ADTRAN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADTRAN’s performance is currently dampened by a pause in shipments to a Tier 1 customer in Latin America and a slowdown in spending by a Tier 1 customer in Europe. High technological obsolescence of its products increases operating costs with continuous R&D investments, limiting its growth potential. Increasing cost of sales remains a major cause of concern for ADTRAN. Markedly, its gross profit has declined at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2011 to 2018. Moreover, simmering Sino-U.S. tensions related to trade restrictions imposed on the sale of communication equipment to the firms of China have dented the industry's credibility, and have led to a loss of business for the company. However, ADTRAN continues to optimize its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as communications service providers scale their network capabilities.”

12/27/2019 – ADTRAN was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of ADTN stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. 4,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,941. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $17.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.29.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe bought 3,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at $172,778.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

