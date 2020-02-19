Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.50-3.56 for the period.

Shares of O traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.67. 1,253,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $82.17.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Realty Income from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.82.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

