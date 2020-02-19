RChain Market Capitalization Achieves $7.10 Million (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. RChain has a total market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $2,671.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One RChain token can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, ChaoEX, Bitinka and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.03036822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00236469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00151882 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002771 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, IDEX, Kucoin, BitMart, ChaoEX, Bilaxy, Bitinka and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

