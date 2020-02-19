Raymond James Upgrades Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

MCFT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercraft Boat has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $351.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 3,007.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

