Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.27

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.27 and last traded at $100.02, with a volume of 44792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.43.

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

Get Raymond James alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average is $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $489,618.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,841 shares of company stock worth $2,492,345. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 64,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Raymond James by 10,595.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 59,333 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 49,442 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.