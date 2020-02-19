Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Releases Earnings Results

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $125.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.32 million.

RTLR traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,131. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

