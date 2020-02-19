QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.
The company has a market capitalization of $285.03 million and a P/E ratio of 30.29. QV Equities has a fifty-two week low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.17 ($0.83). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.02.
QV Equities Company Profile
