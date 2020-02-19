Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

