Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Quintana Energy Services news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QES. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Quintana Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Quintana Energy Services by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quintana Energy Services by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QES traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,759. The company has a market cap of $77.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.31. Quintana Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

