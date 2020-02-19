Quasarcoin (QAC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,721.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $766,339.00 and approximately $5,721.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00047970 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,387,560 coins and its circulating supply is 168,387,560 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

