Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $306,266.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001124 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Upbit and CoinExchange. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and $306,266.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025879 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011669 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.44 or 0.02621724 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022214 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,412,396 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, CoinExchange, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

