Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 2,549,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 528% from the previous session’s volume of 406,078 shares.The stock last traded at $5.99 and had previously closed at $5.09.

The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QUAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Frankowski bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $262.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.58.

About Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

