Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Quad/Graphics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of QUAD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. 57,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,129. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $262.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QUAD. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Frankowski purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

