QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.69-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. QTS Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.69-2.83 EPS.

QTS traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 465,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,827. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QTS Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $2,519,679.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

