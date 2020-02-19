QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) to Issue $0.27 Final Dividend

QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of ASX QBE opened at A$15.02 ($10.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion and a PE ratio of 40.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$12.75. QBE Insurance Group has a 52-week low of A$11.01 ($7.81) and a 52-week high of A$14.14 ($10.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In other news, insider Frederick (Fred) Eppinger 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks worldwide. It operates through North American Operations, European Operations, Australian & New Zealand Operations, Asia Pacific Operations, and Equator Re segments. The company offers personal, including home, motor, and compulsory third party motor insurance; health and accident, and renewable energy insurance; and commercial and specialist general insurance.

