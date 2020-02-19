Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issued By KeyCorp

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PEGA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $100.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Pegasystems has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $100.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 675.2% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,283,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,430,000 after purchasing an additional 640,640 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after purchasing an additional 395,247 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,157,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,764,000 after purchasing an additional 91,613 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,149,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,555,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $46,635.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,835.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $34,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,239. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

