Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc Increased by Cormark (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Friday, February 14th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.42.

TSE:SLF opened at C$65.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$48.88 and a 1-year high of C$66.44.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.12 per share, with a total value of C$39,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$337,212. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.47, for a total value of C$1,671,423.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,117,636.72. Insiders sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,778 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

