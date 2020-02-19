Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for SPS Commerce, Inc. Issued By First Analysis (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) – Stock analysts at First Analysis issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for SPS Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. First Analysis analyst forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. First Analysis currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

SPSC stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,726 shares of company stock worth $4,744,585. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

