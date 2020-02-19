Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Increased by Analyst

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Noble Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,058 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Noble Energy by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,646,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

