Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of DexCom in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.37.

DexCom stock opened at $296.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 274.08 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $298.00.

In related news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.42, for a total value of $1,238,349.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total transaction of $333,519.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,476.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,239 shares of company stock valued at $11,053,671 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.