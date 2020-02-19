Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,170,337 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,242,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,170,337 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $466,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,079,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,954 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,606,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,532,188. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

