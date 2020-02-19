Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,315,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 225,433 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $242,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,767,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,032,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,671 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 6.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,054,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,228 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,365,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. 1,993,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.70.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

