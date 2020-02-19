Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,383,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,726 shares during the period. Axis Capital comprises approximately 1.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Axis Capital worth $319,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Axis Capital by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 589,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,352. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.