Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 422,630 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,619,005 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,630 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $57,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. 1,230,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

In other news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 5,800 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,991 shares in the company, valued at $902,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $313,370. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASB. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.