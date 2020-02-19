Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $142.77 Million Stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,428,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143,553 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Avis Budget Group worth $142,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,071,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $1,814,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 314.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,935. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $43.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAR. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

