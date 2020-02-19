Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 771,273 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,998,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,273 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $106,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 34.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 337,580 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,040,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,502,000 after buying an additional 249,015 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 110.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 297,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 156,322 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 49.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 77,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBS stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 275,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,577. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

