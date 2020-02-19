Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 245,066 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,716,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,066 shares during the period. American International Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $550,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.94.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. 5,755,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,070. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

