Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 526,472 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,134,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,472 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $77,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,052,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,049. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

