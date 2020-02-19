PUBLISH Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $309,789.00 and $52,109.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH's official website is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH's official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

