Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 728,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,173 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $43,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $241,849. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

