ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Stock Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.89

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and traded as low as $11.07. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 2,871,057 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIXY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 126.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,304 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $557,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 169,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 47,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,788,000.

