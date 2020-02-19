ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading 5.5% Higher

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.53, 490,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 328,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGQ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 312.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 1,280.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 84,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

