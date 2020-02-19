PROS (NYSE:PRO) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

PRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PROS to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PROS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.92.

PRO stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.06. PROS has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $118,663.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,993 shares of company stock worth $1,040,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 59.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 31.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

