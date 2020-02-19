Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 118.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 3.6% of Central Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Central Securities Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

