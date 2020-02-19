Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Progress Software worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 30.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.50. 1,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,998. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35. Progress Software Corp has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.