ProCurrency One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,368.00 (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One ProCurrency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. ProCurrency has a market cap of $2,801.00 and approximately $1,368.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.36 or 0.02654166 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Coin Profile

ProCurrency (PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,428,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,353,826 coins. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io . ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

