Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 39,869 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,249,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,869 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $20,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 48.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 96,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43,724 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 502,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 98.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 228,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 84,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GPK shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

