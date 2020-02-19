Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,614 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,622 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $22,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $785,847,000 after purchasing an additional 828,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,632,000 after purchasing an additional 277,645 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,582,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,755,000 after purchasing an additional 225,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,488,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,913,000 after purchasing an additional 385,146 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.90. The stock had a trading volume of 139,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day moving average is $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

In other news, Director Samuel H. Altman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from to in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

