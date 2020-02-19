Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $21,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,209. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEL. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In related news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $535,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.