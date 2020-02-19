Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.69 Million Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $22,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in CVB Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 129,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CVB Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CVBF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.28. 4,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,127. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

