Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.18 Million Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $21,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after buying an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.61. 120,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,687. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

