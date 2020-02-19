Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PVG has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from $20.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,332. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of -0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

