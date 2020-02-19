Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHTC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 292.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 249,065 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 2,901.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NHTC remained flat at $$4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $50.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $16.29.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.14%.

Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

