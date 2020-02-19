Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $941,000 Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 140,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. AltaCorp Capital raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,592. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.