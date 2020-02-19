Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 155,000 Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group accounts for 3.1% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $887,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In related news, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $141,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,737.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $436,584 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 196,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

