Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,594,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Potash makes up 1.5% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IPI. TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:IPI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. 518,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.23. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

